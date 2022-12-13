Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Declines By 32.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.7 days.

Tullow Oil Trading Down 15.9 %

Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.85.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2021, its portfolio comprised 30 licenses in 8 countries with 30 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

