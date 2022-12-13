Short Interest in Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Declines By 32.3%

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,000 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 125,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 56.7 days.
Tullow Oil Trading Down 15.9 %
Shares of TUWLF stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.57. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
