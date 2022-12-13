Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 307.1%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CBH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (CBH)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.