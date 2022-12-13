Short Interest in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) Expands By 307.1%

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the November 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBH traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 29,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,364. Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.74.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed incomes markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

