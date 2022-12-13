Short Interest in VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Expands By 119.4%

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 119.4% from the November 15th total of 29,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE VOC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. 188,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,057. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.68. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $10.06.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VOC Energy Trust
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised VOC Energy Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.
VOC Energy Trust Company Profile
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VOC Energy Trust (VOC)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.