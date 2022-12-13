Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Shutterstock worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,018,000 after purchasing an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. StockNews.com began coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $114.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

