Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) vs. Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT) Head to Head Review

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Ingen Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGNT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Ingen Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -1,108.72% -93.09% -85.84% Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Ingen Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.37 -$7.39 million ($0.88) -0.60 Ingen Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ingen Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ingen Technologies has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sigma Additive Solutions and Ingen Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ingen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sigma Additive Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 277.43%.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Ingen Technologies

Ingen Technologies, Inc., a medical device manufacturing company, manufactures medical products for the respiratory industry in United States. The company manufactures medical equipment for patients suffering with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and oxygen flow meters and nasal cannulas under the Oxyview and Smart Nasal Cannula trademark name. Its Oxyview is a pneumatic metering device that displays and confirms the oxygen flow rate near the patient. Ingen Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Riverside, California.

