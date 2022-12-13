Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SBNY. Raymond James lowered Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Trading Up 3.5 %

SBNY opened at $122.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. Signature Bank has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $374.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signature Bank

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 236.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. JCSD Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Signature Bank during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.