Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dec 13th, 2022

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYPGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Signature Bank Trading Up 1.7 %

Signature Bank stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,485. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

Signature Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

