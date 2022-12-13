Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNYP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the November 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Signature Bank Trading Up 1.7 %
Signature Bank stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,485. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $16.40 and a 1-year high of $26.18.
Signature Bank Company Profile
