Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

SLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Get Silence Therapeutics alerts:

Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.01. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $26.35.

Institutional Trading of Silence Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLN. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $29,669,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $16,742,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 27.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 965,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,350,000 after purchasing an additional 205,815 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 99.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,122,000. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silence Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silence Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.