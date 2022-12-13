Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Silence Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
SLN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Silence Therapeutics from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.
Silence Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $15.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.01. Silence Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $26.35.
Silence Therapeutics Company Profile
Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel ribonucleic acid (RNA) therapeutics in hematology, cardiovascular, and other rare and metabolic indications. The company's platform includes mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform designed to accurately target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.
