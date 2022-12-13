Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Silgan Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SLGN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.49. 346,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,403. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.

Get Silgan alerts:

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.