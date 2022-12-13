Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Silgan Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of SLGN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.49. 346,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,403. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59.
About Silgan
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silgan (SLGN)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.