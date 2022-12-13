Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 5.1%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 14,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 526,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,973,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.
