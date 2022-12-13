Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Trading Down 5.1%

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.59 and last traded at $16.59. Approximately 14,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 526,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Dividend Announcement

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $843.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.66 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 56.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 36.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,422,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,209,000 after buying an additional 192,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,945,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,548,000 after buying an additional 38,631 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,596,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,973,000 after buying an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,026,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,849,000 after buying an additional 26,354 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

(Get Rating)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. The Broadcast segment broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.