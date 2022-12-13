Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.

NYSE TSLX opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,530,000 after acquiring an additional 94,277 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 520,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 450,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after buying an additional 47,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 337,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after buying an additional 52,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

