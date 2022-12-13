Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Increases Dividend to $0.45 Per Share

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending has increased its dividend by an average of 26.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 82.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.7%.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Trading Up 0.1 %
NYSE TSLX opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $24.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.06 and a 200-day moving average of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
