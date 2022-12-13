Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance
Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.
Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile
