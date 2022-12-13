Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY) Short Interest Update

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Skkynet Cloud Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Skkynet Cloud Systems stock remained flat at $0.22 during trading on Tuesday. Skkynet Cloud Systems has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.20.

Get Skkynet Cloud Systems alerts:

Skkynet Cloud Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Skkynet Cloud Systems, Inc, an industrial middleware vendor, provides connectivity and data acquisition solutions to various industrial and office hardware and software products worldwide. The company offers DataHub software that includes applications for real-time graphical web display of data; connecting data from open process control, dynamic data exchange, and Modbus servers to analyze the status of factory production, embedded systems, or financial strategies; connecting data from MQTT clients to connect remote sensors and other cloud-based services; and data mirroring.

Receive News & Ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skkynet Cloud Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.