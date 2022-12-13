Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Shares Gap Up to $54.12

Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.12, but opened at $58.36. Skyline Champion shares last traded at $58.24, with a volume of 1,215 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Gary E. Robinette sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $87,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,375.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Berman sold 5,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $291,747.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,099 shares in the company, valued at $532,217.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after buying an additional 275,120 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after buying an additional 335,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,415,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,520,000 after purchasing an additional 162,051 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,829,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,377,000 after purchasing an additional 582,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,502,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 165,453 shares during the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

