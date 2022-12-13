Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.35. 8,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 342,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock has a market cap of $625.90 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.46.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.98 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 68.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 59.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 63.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 74.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 23.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

