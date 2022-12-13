SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) Trading 1% Higher

SMA Solar Technology AG (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) shares traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €68.80 ($72.42) and last traded at €68.45 ($72.05). 131,021 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 110,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at €67.75 ($71.32).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($63.16) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €52.00 ($54.74) price target on SMA Solar Technology in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

SMA Solar Technology Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €52.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €49.52.

About SMA Solar Technology

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.