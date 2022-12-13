SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
SoftBank Price Performance
Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 159,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,185. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.
SoftBank Company Profile
