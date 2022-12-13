SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the November 15th total of 93,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 591,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SoftBank Price Performance

Shares of SoftBank stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $10.71. 159,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,185. SoftBank has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $13.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

