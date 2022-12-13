Somerset Trust Co Acquires 523 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 84.3% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 10.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Clorox by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CLX traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $149.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,858. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $120.50 and a twelve month high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $135.33.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.