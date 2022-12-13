Somerset Trust Co Buys 376 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,681,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,624 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 572.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,545 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,679,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,763,898,000 after buying an additional 925,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,067,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,426,000 after acquiring an additional 677,374 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,999. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.16.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ES. StockNews.com began coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Eversource Energy to $86.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

See Also

