Somerset Trust Co Grows Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises 1.9% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,344,732,000 after purchasing an additional 247,249 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analog Devices Stock Performance

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,373,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,163,904 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded up $3.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.77. The company had a trading volume of 86,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,880. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $184.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 57.58%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

