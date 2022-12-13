Somerset Trust Co Has $1.28 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Somerset Trust Co cut its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MET. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 89.5% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MET shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.91.

MetLife Stock Up 0.2 %

MET traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.33. 46,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.71. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.41 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.89 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

