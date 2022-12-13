Somerset Trust Co Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up approximately 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.47.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $5.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.38. 19,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,471,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.08. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.90%.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

