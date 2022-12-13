Somerset Trust Co Purchases 372 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $51,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $49,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NSC traded up $4.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.00. 22,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,105,353. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.47. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

