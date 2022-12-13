Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies comprises 1.4% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 59.7% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 149.1% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Citigroup began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 92,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,304. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $79.69 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.