Somerset Trust Co Sells 260 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Somerset Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 812.3% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Citigroup by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.93. 563,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,760,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.97. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

