Somerset Trust Co Takes Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.37. 50,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,614,265. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $63.67.

