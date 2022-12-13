SpaceandPeople (LON:SAL) Trading Down 5.4%

SpaceandPeople plc (LON:SAL – Get Rating) was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 87.50 ($1.07). Approximately 6,513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.50 ($1.13).

SpaceandPeople Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 million and a PE ratio of 1,093.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 89.26 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 92.03.

SpaceandPeople Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpaceandPeople PLC markets and sells promotional and retail licensing space on behalf of shopping centers, retail parks, railway stations, and other venues in the United Kingdom, Germany, and India. The company operates in two segments, Promotional Sales and Retail. The company markets, sells, and administers promotional space, as well as on-mall and short-term retail space in footfall venues, including shopping centers, garden centers, city centers, retail parks, and train stations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SpaceandPeople Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpaceandPeople and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.