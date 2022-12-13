Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.33

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.33 and last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 10378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

Spark New Zealand Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.46.

About Spark New Zealand

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

