SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,305 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 13,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.53. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $27.21.

