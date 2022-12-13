SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 106.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 781,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,256,000 after buying an additional 12,291,440 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $251,397,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $5,748,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $180,650,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after purchasing an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.41 and its 200-day moving average is $162.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $150.57 and a 12 month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

