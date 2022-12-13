SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Planning LLC

Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,304 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Fiduciary Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Fiduciary Planning LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $10,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 563,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,320,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,099 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.36. 27,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,205,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $37.04.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

