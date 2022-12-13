SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 287,201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 3,523,189 shares.The stock last traded at $40.44 and had previously closed at $40.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.07.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 60,152,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,440 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 299.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448,815 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187,987 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 14,373,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,091,000 after purchasing an additional 778,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after purchasing an additional 189,336 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

