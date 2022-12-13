SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Position Lessened by EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC

EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,572 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 6.8% of EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $11,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $2.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.72. The stock had a trading volume of 10,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,111. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

