SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP) Trading 0.9% Higher

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.38. 168,660 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 152,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.39.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 177.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $381,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $486,000.

