Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Lifted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,632 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.26.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,715 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, hitting $103.60. 73,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,251,866. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.37 and a 200 day moving average of $86.28.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

