Steem Achieves Market Cap of $74.66 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a market cap of $74.66 million and $7.71 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Steem has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17,866.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000527 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.73 or 0.00440631 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00020932 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.72 or 0.00854755 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002081 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00107262 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.74 or 0.00619821 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005601 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00264611 BTC.
About Steem
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 421,916,038 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
