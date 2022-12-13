Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stem Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STMH – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decline of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 796,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Stem Stock Performance

Shares of STMH stock opened at $0.02 on Tuesday. Stem has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Stem Company Profile

Stem Holdings, Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis products and technology company. It engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-infused products. The company's brands include TJ's Gardens, TravisxJames, and Yerba Buena flower and extracts; Cannavore edible confections; Doseology, a CBD mass-market brand; and delivery-as-a-service brands of Budee and Ganjarunner e-commerce platforms.

