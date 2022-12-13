Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.78.

Several research firms have weighed in on STEM. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.82, for a total value of $394,837.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,027.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Adam Daley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $1,022,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,151.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 201,342 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stem

Stem Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the first quarter worth about $30,405,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,350,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,153,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,489 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stem by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,934,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,414,000 after acquiring an additional 848,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Stem by 121.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,411,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,833,000 after acquiring an additional 775,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. Stem has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $20.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200 day moving average of $11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Stem had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 47.19%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.81 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stem will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Stories

