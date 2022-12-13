Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BOX Call Options (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the average daily volume of 1,031 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,729 shares of company stock worth $5,179,697. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BOX Trading Up 7.4 %
BOX stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.
About BOX
Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BOX (BOX)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.