Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of BOX Call Options (NYSE:BOX)

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,734 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the average daily volume of 1,031 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 42,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,207,428.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $365,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,329,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,347,204.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 182,729 shares of company stock worth $5,179,697. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get BOX alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 61.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 118.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX Trading Up 7.4 %

BOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on BOX in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on BOX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BOX in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded BOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.22.

BOX stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.