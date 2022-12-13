StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of -0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.