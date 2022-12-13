StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Xunlei alerts:

Xunlei Stock Performance

Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional Trading of Xunlei

About Xunlei

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 69.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 858.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,439 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 16.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xunlei by 58.1% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 134,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 49,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Xunlei during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xunlei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xunlei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.