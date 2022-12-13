StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xunlei from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Xunlei Stock Performance
Shares of XNET stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Xunlei has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Institutional Trading of Xunlei
About Xunlei
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an Internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. It offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and cloud acceleration subscription services that offer users premium services through various products, such as Green Channel.
