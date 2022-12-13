StockNews.com Downgrades Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $151.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.62. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $176.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.09. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.89%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $556,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,705,505.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $108,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,181 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

