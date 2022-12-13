StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

XL Fleet Stock Performance

Shares of XL stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.38.

Insider Activity

In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,711.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $96,272. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XL Fleet

XL Fleet Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in XL Fleet by 239.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,959 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in XL Fleet by 323.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of XL Fleet in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of XL Fleet by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.

