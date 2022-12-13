StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of XL stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.89. XL Fleet has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $6.38.
In other XL Fleet news, CEO Eric M. Tech acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.98 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,711.38. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $96,272. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles.
