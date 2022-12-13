StockNews.com Lowers Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.34. 183,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,985. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 6,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 154.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

