StockNews.com Lowers Spire (NYSE:SR) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

SR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their target price on Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spire to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.71.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $68.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire has a one year low of $61.52 and a one year high of $79.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Spire by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 16,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 31.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 47.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

