Streakk (STKK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.55 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 13th. Streakk has a total market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $201,831.64 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Streakk has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Streakk token can now be bought for $155.14 or 0.00873697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.83 or 0.00512087 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $904.04 or 0.05096773 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,381.80 or 0.30341409 BTC.

Streakk Profile

Streakk launched on May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 159.89881343 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $212,116.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streakk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.