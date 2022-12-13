Streamline Health Solutions (STRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of STRM stock opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.50. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Streamline Health Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Streamline Health Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Streamline Health Solutions news, Director Kenan Lucas purchased 757,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,824,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,367,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.61% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Streamline Health Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.