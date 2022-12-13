Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the November 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru Price Performance

OTCMKTS FUJHY traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 44,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,416. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.56. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Subaru

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Subaru in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.