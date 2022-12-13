Sunflower Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXG opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.72. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $59.97 and a 1 year high of $86.71.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

