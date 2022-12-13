Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Sunflower Bank N.A. lessened its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,191 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 95,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.53. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $55.03.

