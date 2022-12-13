Sunflower Bank N.A. Has $2.88 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,001 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.6% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACWI. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,133,000 after buying an additional 3,075,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,069,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 8,841.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,848 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 61.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,030,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,000 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,396 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWI opened at $88.12 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $106.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.53.

